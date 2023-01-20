LawCall
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m.

He died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Dept.

