Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham.

Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway East. She died January 17 at UAB Hospital.


Birmingham Police are investigating the accident.

