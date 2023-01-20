Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66.

Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway East. She died January 17 at UAB Hospital.

Birmingham Police are investigating the accident.

