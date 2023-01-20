One person dies in Birmingham traffic accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded Thursday night to a traffic accident on Valley Ave. in Birmingham.

Authorities confirmed that an adult male lost his life as a result of the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday. (WBRC)

