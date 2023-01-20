LawCall
One person dies in Birmingham traffic accident

A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded Thursday night to a traffic accident on Valley Ave. in Birmingham.

Authorities confirmed that an adult male lost his life as a result of the crash.


No other information is available at this time.

A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.(WBRC)

