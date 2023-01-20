Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential you could see your favorite artist performing in Uptown appears to be increasing. The Birmingham City Council has set a date for when they will vote on providing $5 million in funding for a Jefferson County Amphitheater.

The council is expected to vote on whether or not they will provide the funding at the January 31 council meeting.

Several learned more about the project at Wednesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider led the presentation, sharing more information and answering questions so council members are more informed prior to the vote.

The fact that this is a public-private partnership was stressed.

The total project would cost about $50 million, but the city would only have to pitch in $5 million.

While the project has been inching forward, Councilman Hunter Williams believes that could change in the next two weeks.

“I think after the council votes on it and should it be voted up and passed by the Birmingham City Council, I think you’ll start to see a little bit of a snowball effect and things will start to move at a little bit faster pace then what you have seen over the sixty and ninety day quarter in the past,” said Williams.

Even if the city approves the its funding, the Jefferson County Commission and Amphitheatre managing company would still need to put in $5 million each.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.