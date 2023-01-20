LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hale County EMA confirms FEMA assistance is coming to the county

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden confirmed Thursday night the county is getting assistance from FEMA following last week’s tornadoes.

Weeden says 92 homes sustained damage from the two tornadoes, totaling more than $2 million in damages.

Weeden says FEMA and state EMA leaders toured to county this week, calling it a process. Soon, applications will be available for homeowners.

“They’ll come in and set up a site,” he explained. “They’ll take all these applications and then if you have a house that was destroyed, you’ll get a certain amount of money.”

Out of the 92 homes with damage in the county, Weeden says 30 of them were completely destroyed.

“A lot of these people that had their homes destroyed did not have insurance and that’s exactly who FEMA helps,” he added.

Not only do homeowners need financial help, but the EMA does too so they can better provide to those in need.

“From out of the county, if anybody wants to make any kind of donations, we need a lot of monetary donations so they can donate that at the Citizens Bank of Greensboro under the Disaster Relief Fund,” said Weeden. “I promise we’ll put that to good use.”

Weeden said if you experienced significant damage from the storms and you need help, reach out to the EMA and let them know your needs. Also make sure you’ve documented all your storm damage with photos.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.

Latest News

Pinson Elementary mourns loss of beloved SRO
Pinson Elementary School remembers School Resource Officer after unexpected passing
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
One person dies in Birmingham traffic accident
Source: WBRC video
Groundbreaking signals a workforce rebirth in Sylacauga
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham in the 900 block of 47th Place North.
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham