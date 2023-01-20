Hale County EMA confirms FEMA assistance is coming to the county

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden confirmed Thursday night the county is getting assistance from FEMA following last week’s tornadoes.

Weeden says 92 homes sustained damage from the two tornadoes, totaling more than $2 million in damages.

Weeden says FEMA and state EMA leaders toured to county this week, calling it a process. Soon, applications will be available for homeowners.

“They’ll come in and set up a site,” he explained. “They’ll take all these applications and then if you have a house that was destroyed, you’ll get a certain amount of money.”

Out of the 92 homes with damage in the county, Weeden says 30 of them were completely destroyed.

“A lot of these people that had their homes destroyed did not have insurance and that’s exactly who FEMA helps,” he added.

Not only do homeowners need financial help, but the EMA does too so they can better provide to those in need.

“From out of the county, if anybody wants to make any kind of donations, we need a lot of monetary donations so they can donate that at the Citizens Bank of Greensboro under the Disaster Relief Fund,” said Weeden. “I promise we’ll put that to good use.”

Weeden said if you experienced significant damage from the storms and you need help, reach out to the EMA and let them know your needs. Also make sure you’ve documented all your storm damage with photos.

