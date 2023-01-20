LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Grant helps Pelham clean up Cahaba Valley Creek

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cahaba Valley Creek in Pelham is now clean and free of debris after the area was hit with a tornado and then flooding that littered the creek in 2021.

Before the creek was cleaned up, city officials say they couldn’t even hear the water flowing it was so quiet.

Director of Development Services and Public Works for the City of Pelham, Andre Bittas, said, “Fast forward to January 2023, the water is now flowing 50 percent faster than it was in November.”

New funding helped leaders get the creek cleaned up.

“The damage or debris caused by the tornado, that was really the reason to allow us to get a grant to clean up the debris from the creek,” Bittas said.

The creek was declared a presidential disaster, and the city received grant money from the USDA to help with the cleanup, but part of the deal meant cleaning it all up in 285 days.

“We hired a contractor, they came in, did a good job, did it quickly and removed all the debris. About 60 to 90 days,” Bittas said.

Work began on the cleanup back in November and, overall, 91 truckloads of debris were removed.

“This area along the creek is in the flood zone, the flood hazard area. Anything in the creek that can obstruct water flow and could cause some localized flooding,” Bittas said. “It was important for us to come in and remove all the debris to ensure that it doesn’t have any effect on flooding in these neighborhoods.”

To get into parts of the creek that are on private property city leaders had to get the okay from the homeowners.

The City of Pelham will soon host a community meeting educating home and property owners along the Cahaba Valley Creek on their responsibilities in maintaining the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area
City of Columbiana, Ala.
Columbiana looks for community input on ways to elevate the city
Group of women kickstarted a brand new kickball league
Bluff Park women’s kickball league brings the fun and competitive edge