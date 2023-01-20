LawCall
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms

Insurance agents are recommending homeowners gets fortified roofs to better protect against...
Insurance agents are recommending homeowners gets fortified roofs to better protect against storm damage.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade.

A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.

Paul Ginter, the COO of Cardinal Roofing, says there are quite a few upgrades to the fortified roof. A few examples include the roof deck reinforced with extra fasteners and the roof seams taped tighter.

While it is a step up, Ginter says the cost is only between 10 to 20 percent more than a regular roof replacement. He adds that if you plan on selling your home, the resale value also can go up.

The big thing though, is that a fortified roof better protects your home and all the belongings and people inside of it.

“At the end of the day, it’s really a peace of mind thing,” said Ginter. “For the extra small amount of money, you know if there’s a storm coming, God forbid there is some sort of major event, you’re much more well protected then someone that doesn’t have a fortified roof system as far as any water damage into your home and wind damage for that matter.”

There’s a state program called Strengthen Alabama Homes that provides grants of up to $10,000 for Alabama homeowners to upgrade to a fortified roof.

On the website, it states: SAH provides grants to Alabama residents for residential wind mitigation on existing, owner occupied, single family homes. Funding for this program comes from the insurance industry in Alabama and is not funded from the state’s general budget, nor is it tied to a federally funded program.

To find out if you qualify for the grant and to apply, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

