First Alert for cooler temperatures Friday; Rain returns this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! You’ll definitely need the jacket and warmer clothes today. Dry and cooler air continues to filter in from the north. Temperatures are in the 30s for parts of northwest Alabama with low to mid 40s south of I-20. Winds have thankfully lowered overnight at 5-10 mph, but just a little bit of wind this morning will make it feel a few degrees colder. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching a disturbance that’s developing in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that will likely spread cloud cover into our area late this afternoon and into the evening hours. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky today with cloudy conditions likely by this evening and tonight. Temperatures will end up closer to average this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 40s, so you’ll want to keep the jacket around to stay warm. There’s a low chance we could see a few sprinkles or very light showers south of I-20 tonight, but I think most of us will remain dry.

First Alert for cooler temperatures Friday (wbrc)

First Alert Rain returns this weekend (wbrc)

Rain Chances Increasing Saturday Evening: We’ll likely start the weekend off dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely end up chilly tomorrow morning with most of us in the mid 30s. A few spots to the north could be near freezing. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out tonight thanks to the combination of colder temperatures and light winds. The first half of Saturday should end up mostly dry. We will likely remain mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast at 5-10 mph as our next weather system develops. Moisture along the Gulf Coast will likely shift northwards tomorrow as a warm front moves into the area. We will remain on the cool side of this system, so we are NOT expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather. Rain chances will likely increase south of I-20 after 3-4 PM. By tomorrow evening, rain will likely push north of I-20.

Next Big Thing: The big story is the wet weather expected Saturday night into Sunday. Saturday night is looking wet with widespread rain. Most of the rain will be steady with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. It will be a chilly night with temperatures cooling into the mid 40s. The bulk of steady rainfall will likely move out of our area Sunday morning, but we will likely stay cloudy with spotty showers continuing in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to end up in the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers will be possible north of I-20 Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us will end up dry and chilly. Temperatures Monday morning are forecast to cool into the upper 30s. Rainfall totals over the weekend will likely add up around a half inch to an inch for most spots. Lower totals are more likely northwest of Birmingham.

Dry and Sunny Monday: We’ll likely start Monday morning off dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon. Cloud cover should decrease Monday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. The nice weather won’t last for long because Tuesday night into Wednesday morning of next week is looking unsettled and very wet.

Rain and Wind Expected Tuesday Night: The first half of Tuesday will likely remain dry with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s. We are watching a very dynamic weather system that should develop across the Southeast. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in Louisiana and shift northwards Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The big question is the track of this low. If the low ends up farther north and west of Alabama, we could end up warmer which could result in the threat for strong and severe thunderstorms. If the low ends up on top of Central Alabama, the severe threat will shift into the southern half of the state. This system will have a lot of wind energy, so figuring out where the unstable air will develop is critical. For now, we are keeping the severe weather threat to our south. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat for southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, the southern half of Alabama, and into the Florida Panhandle. Areas to the south could see damaging winds and tornadoes next Tuesday (1/24/23). We will likely see widespread rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with windy conditions possible. We could see winds easily gust to 40 mph as this system pushes into the area. The rain should move out Wednesday morning with slightly cooler air expected for the second half of next week. The forecast could easily change over the weekend, so stay with us for frequent updates as we get the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.