Father accused of child abuse now facing capital murder charge after death of 6-year-old

29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is facing capital murder charges after police say he abused his...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The father of a 6-year-old child arrested by Anniston Police on charges of child abuse is now facing capital murder charges after the child died Friday, January 20.

On Wednesday, January 18, Anniston Police were called to a hospital in reference to what was thought to be an incident of child abuse.

When police arrived at the hospital, the 6-year-old victim was being treated and was unconscious.

The child was later taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

The victim’s father - 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark - was questioned by police, who then arrested him on charges of aggravated child abuse.

On Friday, police were notified the child did not survive the injuries.

After the child died, police upgraded the aggravated child abuse charges to capital murder charges.

Clark is in the Calhoun County Jail where no bond is set, authorities say due to Aniah’s Law.

