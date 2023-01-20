DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12.

Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.

“We are committed to promoting continued food security throughout the recovery process. No one affected by these devastating storms should have to worry about their next meal,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.

To request replacement benefits, qualifying SNAP recipients must complete an affidavit of loss in person at the DHR office in their county. The information in the document will determine the replacement amount.

The January 12 storms spawned nine tornadoes in central Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. Seven storm-related deaths were reported in Autauga County.

