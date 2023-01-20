LawCall
Columbiana looks for community input on ways to elevate the city

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Columbiana was selected as part of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program and is looking for input from residents about what makes the city special and ideas for making it a tourist stop.

The idea is to make Columbiana a place where folks want to visit and ultimately add a boost to the economy. The city is using public workshops to get input from residents.

The first of the two free public events, where you can go and share ideas, took place on Thursday with another scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Grande Hall in Old Mill Square.

Topics of discussion at the workshops will include partnering with neighboring communities to improve infrastructure, activating and growing businesses in downtown, and developing activities people can take part in.

The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities, sponsored by the USDA Forest Service, Northern Border Regional Commission, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, “helps communities identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economy and revitalize their Main Streets.”

This program is designed to help communities like Columbiana improve their outdoor recreation opportunities and strengthen their downtown.

City leaders and partners will take what they learn from these workshops and develop plans to continue to grow the city.

Attendance is free and open to the public, but the city requests that attendees register in advance at cityofcolumbiana.com.

