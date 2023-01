CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Friday that it’s beloved Sheriff’s Officer K9, ‘Keelo’ has died.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Sheriff’s Office K9, “Keelo.” She died last night, under the care of her veterinarian, due to medical issues. Keelo was 10 years old and served Cherokee County with pride. Keelo was a loving and hard working K9 whose primary mission was detecting illegal drugs, but she also loved visiting schools. Her work in the detection of illegal drugs resulted in the significant seizure of drugs as well as many, many arrests. Keelo will be sorely missed at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.