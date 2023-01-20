LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School broke ground on a new football stadium Thursday afternoon.

The new stadium will be built across from the high school on Miners Memorial Highway. The price tag will be around 18 million dollars.

Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium
Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium

Tuscaloosa County school district leaders say the stadium could be ready by the first game this fall. County school leaders say it’s too early to say right now.

Brookwood has played its games at Billy Joe Young Stadium since the 1940s.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Christine D. Catelli, 58, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is charged...
Mom admits to killing son, wrapping him in plastic, dumping body in woods, sheriff says

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium
Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium
15 arrested in connection to prostitution, drugs, human trafficking
Tuscaloosa Police: 15 arrested in connection to prostitution, drugs, human trafficking
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham