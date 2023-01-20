Brookwood High School breaks ground on new football stadium

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School broke ground on a new football stadium Thursday afternoon.

The new stadium will be built across from the high school on Miners Memorial Highway. The price tag will be around 18 million dollars.

Tuscaloosa County school district leaders say the stadium could be ready by the first game this fall. County school leaders say it’s too early to say right now.

Brookwood has played its games at Billy Joe Young Stadium since the 1940s.

