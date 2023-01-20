Bluff Park women’s kickball league brings the fun and competitive edge

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - From sponsors to a food truck at the games to an umpire, the new Bluff Park women’s kickball league is the real deal.

Originally, the group played just a wiffle ball league together but wanted to keep the fun going and decided to kickstart a kickball league to continue playing together. There are plenty of creative names to go around like “New Kicks” or “Kick Please.” And there’s a little friendly banter to go around too.

“It can get pretty competitive, especially when it gets closer and closer to the playoffs,” team member Stephanie Christopher said. “Everybody wants to win, but most importantly everyone wants to have fun.”

There are 120 players taking part in a total of 55 games that span over a duration of eight weeks. But the biggest week that matters is the championship week.

“We have people of all ages and it’s really fun,” team member Pam Hill said. “Both leagues have a waiting list. So, people are really looking forward to getting into this league.”

