Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area.

Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.

Police said that, while her clothing description was vague, Pamela is believed to have been wearing a pair of short, brown lace-up boots with white fuzz around the ankle tops.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Buddy McBride with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 884-3333.

