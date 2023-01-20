LawCall
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman

Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area around DCH...
Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area around DCH Medical Center.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area.

Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.

Police said that, while her clothing description was vague, Pamela is believed to have been wearing a pair of short, brown lace-up boots with white fuzz around the ankle tops.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Buddy McBride with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 884-3333.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

