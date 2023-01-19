What did EPA leaders find in the air near the Moody landfill fire over the last two weeks?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New air quality test results are being released from the EPA and WBRC is learning more about what they found in the air near the Moody landfill fire.

Latest test results are from two separate locations near the landfill and they show components in the air that are comparable with a wood burning fire. But, St. Clair County Commission Chairman, Stan Batemon, said these results are only from the last two weeks. He said there is still concern about what was burning before the tests were in place.

“They basically found one chemical that was tested off-site,” Batemon said. “They had testing on-site and off-site, and the chemical they found, both on-site and off-site, is what they would normally find in burning wood fires. Still, you can’t just breathe in that smoke, burning wood fires. But, they did find some element on the site that they had more concern about.”

Batemon was in meetings with ADEM and the EPA this week about these results and he said there is concern about the brush that burned early on in the fire and what that emitted at that time.

“One of the issues that has come out, what if there were things that burned early on in the fire that didn’t actually show up, because we didn’t get there in time to actually test it with this equipment,” Batemon said.

He said they also don’t know what is at the bottom of the landfill, or what could soon be burning. EPA crews will continue testing the air on-site and also test ash and debris to see what was burning before the testing was done.

Crews are set to be at the landfill by the end of this week and Batemon said once the contractor comes in, residents should see relief quickly.

“The people they will call to come in here will put the fire out so fast,” Batemon said. “Actually, the part that is creating the smoke, so they wont have to mitigate the smoke itself. It will basically stop that sort of thing. They feel like they can get it under control quickly, as far as the smoke leaving the site.”

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said they do not know how long it will take for the fire to be out completely.

“We are not aware of the method the contractor will be using to put out the fire,” LeFleur said. “We told them the county will make soil available from a borrow kit, but they may not know the exact methodology until they arrive and do the assessment.”

More test results show the EPA air testing was done at two homes near the landfill. The closest one was found to have an elevated level of one contaminant that was above the minimum safety risk level. The home was vacant at the time of the testing and the other home did not the exceed minimum risk level.

