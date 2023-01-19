Vineyard Family Services assists children and families with food insecurity

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With inflation rising, Alabama continues to see an increase in students and families with food insecurities, but area agencies, like Vineyard Family Services, are stepping up to help fill in the gap.

The Community Engagement Director of Vineyard Family Services said they are seeing an uptick in the number of students and families needing their assistance especially with bulk meals and hygiene products.

Food insecurity has been a growing issue since the start of the pandemic and more families are struggling now to make ends meet with inflation causing the price of everything to skyrocket.

“So, we’ve seen a good 30% increase, and the Kids Count data, which is really the data that all nonprofits use, they’re latest data came out that about 30% they’re seeing nationwide that can’t afford food like they used to be able to do.”

Stephanie Grissom with Vineyard Family Services says programs like Backpack Buddies help meet the need when other resources aren’t available.

“It’s a service that’s vital for the community because federal programs are never going to be enough,” Grissom explained.

The program feeds more than a thousand students every week in Shelby County and Grissom anticipates that number will grow.

“We’re in the three school systems, so we’re in Alabaster City, Pelham City, and Shelby County School Systems and we’re in 39 locations. So, we’re really just focusing on the really intense needs of the community in each of those schools,” Grissom said.

She said Backpack Buddies helps level the playing field for children and their families saying no one should go without basic necessities.

“We know, regardless of family structure, that when people are supported and you’re lifting them up a little bit where you can kind of decrease just a little bit of their stress and their day-to-day life, that helps them prosper,” Grissom said.

Grissom said inflation has also put a strain on their ability to help families and they rely on generous donations from the community.

For more information on how you can help visit https://www.vfsdads.com/backpack-buddies, or call Stephanie Grissom at 205-317-9897.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.