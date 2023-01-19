TCTA hosts Mega WOW event Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids have a lot of career choices. They may ask parents for advice. But what if you’re unsure about what your son or daughter could do? Tuscaloosa City Schools has found a way to make the process easier. Tuscaloosa City Schools is hosting a World Of Works event this evening.

This is specially designed for parents who want to help their children make good career decisions.

It’s similar to the WOW started by West Alabama Works several years ago.

Unlike the original WOW, this version will be held at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy instead of at Shelton State Community College. This one also enables parents to walk to tables or rooms with industry leaders along with their kids and talk to them so they can learn more about different career pathways their children might choose to follow.

“We have plants in this community where 50% of all the employees make over $100,000. I mean a lot of time, parents can actually engage in these programs like you’re going to see at TCTA in the next couple of weeks to really see what those opportunities are for their students and then encourage them to get involved in those classes,” said Donny Jones with West Alabama Works.

The Mega WOW program gets underway Thursday evening at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

