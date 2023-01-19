LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Walker Co.

It happened Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.
It happened Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.

123 movies
google maps embed iframe

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman

Latest News

Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
RESTORE program to reduce youth violence and recidivism
World of Work career fair
TCTA hosts Mega WOW event Thursday