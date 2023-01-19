Deadly shooting investigation underway in Walker Co.
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
