Rising Star: Ben Dale

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ben Dale!

Ben is a senior at Sand Rock High School with a 4.33 GPA. He is a member of FCA, Beta Club, is SGA President and received All-County and All-Area in Basketball, Track, and Cross-Country last year. In addition, he volunteers at Summit’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue and is always dedicated to giving back to his school and community.

Ben, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

