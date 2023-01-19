LawCall
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three houses were in flames on a street in Fairfield early this morning.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived the 600 block of 61st St. near Miles College to find all three homes involved in the fire.

Two of the homes were abandoned one was newly renovated.

All three homes are a total loss according to Capt. Frankie Jefferson with the Fairfield fire department.

No injuries have been reported.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

