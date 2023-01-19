LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mayor Brocato delivers Hoover’s State of the City address

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Public safety, quality of life, the financial climate of the city and the school system were all topics of discussion when Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato gave the State of the City address on Wednesday.

The city of Hoover is built on public safety, and both the Hoover Police and Fire Departments received national accreditations that tested their policies and procedures.

“It’s very important that you can say you’re the best, but when other people can test you and look at your policies then you can really step out and say that you’re the best,” Brocato said. “It’s very important that our police department and fire department have the tools they need to make sure that our city is safe.”

The city recently purchased property to build a new modern fire station on Highway 31 that’s coming soon.

When it comes to quality of life, the city continues to invest in their parks and public spaces, library, and the Hoover Met Complex.

“The total economic impact for that facility for fiscal year 2022 was more than $55 million and it generated almost 70,000 hotel room nights throughout the region,” Brocato said.

Projects the city has been discussing for years now are coming to fruition like the I-459 interchange, redevelopment plans of the preforming arts center, as well as residential and mixed-use commercial developments coming online.

“Cahaba Valley Road section of Hoover, that will be 120 town homes as well as some commercial development and we are very excited about some things that are going on in the Galleria,” Brocato said. “We’ve got two empty big box stores we are very close to seeing a contract signed for both of those stores to fill up so that’s all-good news for the city.”

The financial climate of the city is moving in the right direction with a focus on attracting more tech-based businesses.

As for the school system, Hoover City Schools received an A rating on all 16 schools this past year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash

Latest News

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
State lawmakers making exhibition driving a priority
How legislators are working to bring exhibition driving to a halt
EPA taking over efforts to put out landfill fire
EPA taking over efforts to put out landfill fire
State lawmakers making exhibition driving a priority
State lawmakers making exhibition driving a priority