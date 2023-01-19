Mayor Brocato delivers Hoover’s State of the City address

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Public safety, quality of life, the financial climate of the city and the school system were all topics of discussion when Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato gave the State of the City address on Wednesday.

The city of Hoover is built on public safety, and both the Hoover Police and Fire Departments received national accreditations that tested their policies and procedures.

“It’s very important that you can say you’re the best, but when other people can test you and look at your policies then you can really step out and say that you’re the best,” Brocato said. “It’s very important that our police department and fire department have the tools they need to make sure that our city is safe.”

The city recently purchased property to build a new modern fire station on Highway 31 that’s coming soon.

When it comes to quality of life, the city continues to invest in their parks and public spaces, library, and the Hoover Met Complex.

“The total economic impact for that facility for fiscal year 2022 was more than $55 million and it generated almost 70,000 hotel room nights throughout the region,” Brocato said.

Projects the city has been discussing for years now are coming to fruition like the I-459 interchange, redevelopment plans of the preforming arts center, as well as residential and mixed-use commercial developments coming online.

“Cahaba Valley Road section of Hoover, that will be 120 town homes as well as some commercial development and we are very excited about some things that are going on in the Galleria,” Brocato said. “We’ve got two empty big box stores we are very close to seeing a contract signed for both of those stores to fill up so that’s all-good news for the city.”

The financial climate of the city is moving in the right direction with a focus on attracting more tech-based businesses.

As for the school system, Hoover City Schools received an A rating on all 16 schools this past year.

