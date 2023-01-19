LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Never in a million years did Jeremy Weir expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.
By Lauren Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A south Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983.

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.

However, never in a million years did he expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.

“I was out on the river, and one of my hobbies is collecting driftwood and occasionally old bottles,” Weir explained. “If I see an interesting bottle out on the Pearl, I’ll pick them up, check them out and occasionally bring them home.”

On Monday, Jeremy headed north on the Pearl River toward Bogalusa, approximately two miles out. That’s when he came across the mysterious bottle.

“Got the bottle home and looked at it, kind of washed the mud off of it and there was something in it,” he said. “I looked at it initially, and I thought it was trash. I noticed there was a little plastic baggy; it looked like maybe a calendar out of somebody’s planner, and it was dated 1983.”

Weir said the bottle instantly caught his attention out on the water. He said the bottle had a more distinct shape as opposed to others he’s collected.

“Well, it was an odd bottle. It has a stopper on it with a metal clamp holding it on, kind of an antique sort of clamp,” he said.

Weir worked with his daughter who is a lawyer to contact the sender named David. David was just 3 years old when the letter was penned by a relative on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Is this David?’ He said, ‘Yes, it is.’ ‘I have something that belongs to you.’ I said I know this sounds crazy, but I found a bottle in the Pearl River today that has your name and phone number, and that you live in Jackson, Mississippi. He’s like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m going to put you on the speakerphone; I want my wife to hear this. Would you mind repeating?’ I repeated and read the letter to him, and they were just blown away,” Weir said.

Weir is now making arrangements to meet David in Jackson to return his childhood letter within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
It happened Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Walker Co.
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield