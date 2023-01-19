LawCall
Insurance agent says homeowners can expect insurance rates to rise because of tornadic activity

Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes.
Alabamians continue to recover from last week's deadly tornadoes.(Erin Davis)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While central Alabama continues to get hit by tornadoes, an insurance agent says insurance carriers aren’t pulling out of the area.

Thousands of homeowners across the south no longer have home insurance because some insurers are pulling out of parts of states like Florida and Louisiana.

It’s all because of the high probability of damage from natural events like hurricanes in those states.

Luckily, the owner of The Marcus Agency, Nathan Marcus, says insurance carriers seem to be remaining in the central Alabama area, though rates are rising.

Marcus says unfortunately, homeowners in Mobile and Baldwin counties aren’t in the same boat.

He says a lot of insurance carriers are pulling out of coastal communities. Even their group might cover fire or liability coverage down there, but they’ll avoid wind and hail.

Marcus says the constant storms in our area will push prices up whether or not your home was damaged.

“If you live in an environment, like we do in Alabama where there’s a lot of tornadic activity, there’s going to be movement in rates,” said Marcus. “So the first thing I would say to your listeners is make sure you tap in and you understand where you’re at and recognize there’ll probably be movement. I don’t care who your carrier is.”

If you live in an area like Eutaw that’s been hit repeatedly by tornadoes, Marcus recommends getting a fortified roof which is strapped to your house completely different from a regular roof. He says this could save you a lot in damages.

