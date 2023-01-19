How legislators are working to bring exhibition driving to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama lawmakers are working to stop the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity of exhibition driving.

If you live in downtown Birmingham, you have undoubtedly heard the roars of the engines and screeching of the tires.

The hope is the sights and sounds will stop after the next legislative session. Both Democrats and Republicans in the area say it will be a priority for them when the session begins in March.

House Representative Juandalyn Givan says a few different bills could be brought forward to tackle the issue.

“Representative Treadaway and I have been working on several pieces of legislation together,” said Representative Givan.

One of the key similarities that might be found in a few different bills will be civil forfeiture, which simply means those who participate could lose their vehicle.

“That’s the most critical component of the bill, and I think that will assist law enforcement to send a warning. A stiff, stern warning that we are fed up with what is going on, enough is enough, that we are tough on this particular issue, and that we are not going to take it any longer.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also touching on the issue at his State of the City address. He hopes that at least one of the bills brought forward allows law enforcement to use traffic cameras to catch those participating in exhibition driving.

“My biggest request is because we know officers can not be at every intersection, and I know there are a lot of legislators that may be reluctant to traffic cameras, I am asking them to give an exception to exhibition driving,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The next legislative session is slated to begin on March 7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.