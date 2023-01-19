Hoover City Council proposes an ordinance for Airbnb’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is set to vote on an ordinance that would address the issue of short-term rentals in the city.

It’s an issue that city leaders say they have been facing for years, with many of them being used for parties.

The goal of the new ordinance is to make sure folks in Hoover feel safe and comfortable in their neighborhoods.

Hoover city leaders say that, just like any business that moves into the city, they have to go through an approval process.

This ordinance does not ban short-term rentals in Hoover, but it lets Airbnb, or any short-term rental business, know what areas of town they can operate and for how long.

It will also put restrictions on health and safety codes.

John Lyda president of Hoover city council said, “it is prohibited in our single-family residential homes.”

“We’ve heard from a lot of neighborhood associations which make up probably half of our residents and collectively those associations would prefer not to have short term rentals in their neighborhood,” Lyda said.

Hoover City Councilor Steve McClinton, who is against the ordinance, said the city is infringing on homeowners’ property rights.

The issue will be up for a vote on February 6.

