LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Governor Ivey issues order for additional pre-K classrooms

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has given state educators the directive of establishing new pre-K classrooms in high poverty areas of the state.

From a practical point of view Governor Ivey wants to see new pre-K classrooms in counties where 20% of the population falls below federal poverty guidelines.

State public school superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says what that means from a logistical perspective is some of these new pre-K classrooms will be public schools, churches and community centers. The goal is to set up 37 new classrooms in 19 counties. In the Tuscaloosa area that includes Greene, Perry, Pickens, Hale and Marengo Counties.

Governor Ivey says the funds to pay for the additional pre-K space will from the state education trust fund, all of the new classrooms should be in place by September 30 of this year, according to the governor’s education reform order.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa VA donating supplies to veterans in Selma
Source: WBRC video
Moody residents concerned as landfill fire burns
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud