First Alert for sunshine and breezy conditions Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are tracking a weak cold front that is pushing through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover and a line of showers moving quickly to the east. Thankfully we haven’t seen any lightning due to a stable air mass across the region. It has also resulted in these storms behaving and not becoming strong or severe. Rain should move out of Central Alabama by 6-7 AM. I would just plan for wet roads for your morning commute. A wind advisory is expected to end at 6 AM this morning. It’ll remain breezy today, but not up to wind advisory criteria. We will likely see west-southwest winds pick up this afternoon at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph as drier air begins to move into the area. Winds should decrease as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures this morning are very warm with most of us in the 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if temperatures cool into the upper 50s in parts of northwest Alabama this morning. Most of today is actually looking nice. We will likely see clouds decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if some areas to our south warm near 70°F. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely stay dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 50s by 7 PM.

Cooler Temperatures Friday: We want to give everyone a first alert for cooler temperatures tomorrow! We will likely start the morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket tomorrow morning. Friday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures should trend closer to average with highs in the mid 50s. Winds tomorrow will end up lighter than today with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside Friday evening, bundle up! Temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 40s by 7-8 PM.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s. (wbrc)

Next Big Thing: Our next chance for significant rainfall will likely occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The first half of Saturday will likely remain mostly dry. Temperatures Saturday morning will end up chilly with many of us in the mid 30s. Cloud cover will likely increase throughout the day giving us a mostly cloudy sky by the afternoon hours. High temperatures Saturday are forecast to climb into the mid 50s. Moisture will likely surge northwards from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening. I would plan for increasing rain chances for areas south of I-20 Saturday evening. By Saturday night, rain will likely be widespread across the area. Severe weather will be unlikely in this setup thanks to the cool and stable air situated across most of the state. If we see any storms over the weekend, it will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. The heaviest rainfall will likely move out of Central Alabama during the mid-morning hours of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we will likely remain mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers possible. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to cool into the mid 40s with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday could end up a little breezy behind the system with winds around 10-20 mph.

Potential Rainfall: Rainfall totals will likely end up around a half inch to an inch in most spots through the weekend. Lower totals will be likely north and west of Birmingham where some locations may end up around 0.25″-0.5″. The flood threat looks small in this setup. My biggest concern will be wet roads and reduced visibility Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you have to drive during that time frame, please be careful!

Dry Monday: We’ll start next week off dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Sunday night, but we’ll end up dry Monday morning with temperatures near 40°F. Monday should end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 50s Monday afternoon.

Rain Returns Next Tuesday: A more dynamic weather system will likely evolve and impact us by the middle part of next week. The first half of Tuesday is looking dry, but another surge of rain will likely move in Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. The timing and intensity of this storm continues to be a big question mark this far out in time. I’m confident we could see a good soaking rain from this event, but unsure if it will produce strong storms. As of now, it looks like severe weather is not likely in this setup. If a warm sector develops and pushes into our area, the severe threat would likely ramp up. If anything changes, we will let you know!

