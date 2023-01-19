Birmingham Water Works announces repair plan for water line on Hwy. 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) is preparing to start repair work to a main infrastructure pipe on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.

A 36-inch pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right of way. BWW said they suspect the pipe began leaking near the time of record low temperatures.

BWW is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to plan the repair operation. The project, expected to take up to 20 days to complete, with see one-to-two lanes of traffic to be closed on Highway 280 eastbound adjacent to Rocky Ridge Road.

Lane closures will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day while repairs are underway.

“We know this will be an inconvenience to commuters during the February project,” says Birmingham Water Works Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy. “We appreciate the close collaboration with ALDOT which is critical to minimizing the inconvenience and the expediting of this challenging project.”

Repair work is tentatively scheduled to begin on February 1 and Murphy said that more information will be shared as the planning develops, including traffic rerouting and logistical access to the affected water breaks.

