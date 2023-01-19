LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Water Works announces repair plan for water line on Hwy. 280

The Birmingham Water Works Board symbol. Source: WBRC video
The Birmingham Water Works Board symbol. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) is preparing to start repair work to a main infrastructure pipe on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.

A 36-inch pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right of way. BWW said they suspect the pipe began leaking near the time of record low temperatures.

BWW is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to plan the repair operation. The project, expected to take up to 20 days to complete, with see one-to-two lanes of traffic to be closed on Highway 280 eastbound adjacent to Rocky Ridge Road.

fmovies
embed google maps website

Lane closures will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day while repairs are underway.

“We know this will be an inconvenience to commuters during the February project,” says Birmingham Water Works Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy. “We appreciate the close collaboration with ALDOT which is critical to minimizing the inconvenience and the expediting of this challenging project.”

Repair work is tentatively scheduled to begin on February 1 and Murphy said that more information will be shared as the planning develops, including traffic rerouting and logistical access to the affected water breaks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
Source: WBRC video
New Heights Community Resource Center in Tuscaloosa reaches new heights
Courtney Michele Williams has been missing since January 17.
Authorities searching for person missing from Clay/Palmerdale area