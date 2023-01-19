LawCall
Authorities searching for person missing from Clay/Palmerdale area

Courtney Michele Williams has been missing since January 17.
Courtney Michele Williams has been missing since January 17.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person that has been missing since Tuesday.

Courtney Michele Williams was last seen on Jade Lake Road in the Clay/Palmerdale area on January 17, 2023.

She is a 36-year-old autistic white female, 5′4″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black and white stars and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information about Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450.

