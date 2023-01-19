Authorities searching for person missing from Clay/Palmerdale area
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person that has been missing since Tuesday.
Courtney Michele Williams was last seen on Jade Lake Road in the Clay/Palmerdale area on January 17, 2023.
She is a 36-year-old autistic white female, 5′4″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black and white stars and dark jeans.
Anyone with any information about Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.