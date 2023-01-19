LawCall
Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Glazed Oatmeal Cookies

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Ingredients:

· 1 stick (1/2 cup) of butter, melted

· 1/2 cup of brown sugar

· 3/4 cup of granulated sugar

· 1 egg

· 1 tsp of vanilla extract

· 1 cup of all purpose flour

· 1/2 tsp of cinnamon

· 1/2 tsp of baking soda

· 1/4 tsp of salt

· 1 & 1/2 cup of old fashioned oats

· 1/4 cup of dried cranberries

· 1/4 cup of white chocolate chips

· Pecans (for topping)

For Icing:

· 1/4 cup powdered sugar

· 3-5 TBSP of water

Directions for dough:

Add butter and sugars to medium mixing bowl and cream until combined.

Add egg and vanilla then whisk until just combined.

Add your flour, baking soda, salt, and oats and fold in with spatula until fully combined.

Add dried cranberries, and white chocolate chips, then fold until combined.

Cover dough and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 330 degrees Fahrenheit.

Directions for icing:

Pour 1 cup of powdered sugar into a bowl.

Add 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and about 1 & 1/2 TBSP of water. Optional: Add a drop of vanilla extract to enhance the flavor.

Stir until the icing is smooth. The icing should have a nice flow from the spoon to the bowl.

How To Assemble

Scoop the desired amount of cookie dough onto a cookie sheet about 3 inches apart.

Top with pecans and bake for 10-12 minutes or until desired texture is achieved.

Let cool and then drizzle with icing.

Enjoy!

