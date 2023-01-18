What you need to do if your property is damaged by a storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners and renters in both Dallas and Autuaga counties can now apply for FEMA Assistance, but what if you’re outside those counties? What are the do’s and don’ts when it comes to insurance for storm related damage?

While it can be a lot to handle, and sometimes residents are in shock there are a few things you need to do to ensure insurance makes you whole following a disaster.

One you need to document and photograph all the damages to your property.

You also need to immediately call your insurance company to report the damages.

Then it is up to you protect your property from further damage. That could mean placing a tarp on the roof to limit further water damage.

Lastly depending on your coverage, some expenses caused by the storm could be covered by your carrier, so save all receipts.

Federal aid is often made available to areas that are hit the hardest, and with the latest series of storms that includes both Dallas and Autuaga county.

“Contact FEMA asap. Please do not delay. The sooner you start the process, the sooner we can help you. People in Dallas and Autuaga County can apply for assistance by visiting the website at disasterassistance.gov. You can also download the FEMA app on your mobile device,” said one FEMA representative.

FEMA officials say more than 900 claims have already been made in the state and FEMA officials expect more to roll in from both counties in the days ahead.

