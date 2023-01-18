West Alabama Works hosts talent conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works will host the fourth annual talent conference this morning at Shelton State Community College to help businesses address how to get the most out of a multi-generational workforce.

The event features keynote speaker Dr. Melissa Furman. She owns Career Potential LLC. Furman suggests that this is the first time in American history where there are five generations present in the workforce and most organizations are serving customers from six generations.

That’s why Donny Jones with West Alabama Works believes when leaders don’t understand each generations’ needs and wants it hurts their ability to communicate effectively with their team members.

“She’s going to teach us to help us understand, what are some of the things you can say to motivate some of these different generations. Also, what motivates them? For example, the younger generation, they want more time off, pay is not the most important thing where in some generations that is the most important thing,” Jones told WBRC.

The event starts at 7:30 Wednesday morning. There is an online registration process that comes with a fee to attend.

