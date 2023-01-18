LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two dead following Monday night shooting in Anniston

(Zeferli via canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is investigating a an incident that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 16.

The department says around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the 51 block of McClellan Boulevard on report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries according to APD.

While officers were responding to the first call, they were told that another man, 21-year-old Charrell Brown, arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Brown also died from his injuries.

APD says officers and investigators discovered the two men were injured in the same incident. Evidence at the scene suggests the two men were shooting at each other according to APD.

The investigation is ongoing, but we will add updates to this story as information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Attorney discusses lawsuit related to landfill fire
Attorney discusses lawsuit related to landfill fire
Mayor Woodfin gives State of the City address
Mayor Woodfin gives State of the City address
Calls for security changes after shooting near The Strip
Calls for security changes after shooting near The Strip
Source: WBRC video
Shelby Co. working to provide better EMS transport for residents