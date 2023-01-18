Two dead following Monday night shooting in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is investigating a an incident that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 16.

The department says around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the 51 block of McClellan Boulevard on report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries according to APD.

While officers were responding to the first call, they were told that another man, 21-year-old Charrell Brown, arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Brown also died from his injuries.

APD says officers and investigators discovered the two men were injured in the same incident. Evidence at the scene suggests the two men were shooting at each other according to APD.

The investigation is ongoing, but we will add updates to this story as information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.