Storm recovery efforts still underway in Eutaw after 3 tornadoes since April

Storm recovery in Eutaw
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The cleanup continues in Eutaw after back-to-back tornadoes. The city is doing everything it can to help residents.

Most of the city’s right-of-ways are clear according to Corey Martin with the city of Eutaw. Power has been fully restored. Martin says AT&T and Spire are still working to get a few customers back online.

The city has been hit by 3 tornadoes since April with some homes getting hit back to back.

Martin says so far, they haven’t received any FEMA or state assistance because the city wasn’t included in a disaster declaration. He and other residents say that is frustrating and that’s why they are counting on volunteers to help them out.

“With a rural area we’re already poor and stretched thin. We’re in that area where we weren’t damaged enough to get help and we’re damaged too much to do it by ourselves,” Martin said.

The city is asking residents to report disaster and debris clean up needs on its website. We’re told several non-profits including the Mississippi Baptist Association are sending volunteers to Eutaw to help.

