Shelby Co. working to provide better EMS transport for residents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Commission is providing the county with an opportunity to invest in a need they have had for quite some time.

Over the last few years, county leaders have been working with the county’s fire chiefs to identify how they can have better EMS transport.

The Shelby County Commission just recently approved funding to help with this new initiative.

Shelby County leaders have made an analysis about the number of transport units they need in the county, now they are working on purchasing those.

Chad Scroggins, Shelby County manager said, “We don’t feel like it’s acceptable to have 45-minute lead times and wait time for someone who is in cardiac arrest.”

In order to better serve their community, Shelby County leaders are making sure they have the funding needed to assist the existing transport agencies in Shelby County to transport residents to the hospital.

The Shelby County Commission is investing in the purchase of transport vehicles.

They are extremely expensive they run approximately $350,000 each. To adequately provide service across the county, we need about 13 transport vehicles running at any time.

The commission put an incentive in $1,000 per a square mile to expand EMS transport.

“Potentially other cities in our county who are not providing transport service may look into that, the City of Chelsea would be another one who would benefit from this program,” Scroggins said.

There is also a need for additional transport units in conjunction with the 13 units for backup.

Scroggins said they are looking at an 18 to 24-month lead time and are hoping to provide better EMS transport for the community in the next two years.

