79-year-old man dies days after being rescued from weekend house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 79-year-old man has now died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of Cotton Ave SW.

Rescue officials found 79-year-old Jesse Gaddy inside the home and he was transported to Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Sadly he died from his injuries Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

