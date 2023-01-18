Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of robbing a Target store and threatening employees.

On Tuesday, October 10, the adult male seen in security footage attempted to exit the store through the entrance door that would not open. A loss prevention employee approached the individual when the suspect threatened them, saying “I will shoot you.”

The suspect then exited the store with an electric bike.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact BPD robbery detectives at (205) 254-1764. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stopper at (205) 254-7777.

