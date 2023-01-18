Pleasant Grove Police Chief retiring after over 40 years of service

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Veteran Pleasant Grove Public Safety Director, Chief Robert Knight, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after over 40 years of service.

Chief Knight has served with distinction as the only Public Safety Director in Jefferson County, meaning he operates as both the Police Chief and the Fire Chief of Pleasant Grove.

Chief Knight began his service in 1978 with the Center Point Fire Department. He transitioned to the police force in 1978 and began service with the Graysville Police Department. Two years later, in January of 1983, Chief Knight transferred to the Pleasant Grove Police Department where he served as a patrolman, narcotics investigator, and sergeant before being named Public Safety Director in 2009.

During his tenure, Chief Knight oversaw the rescue and cleanup operations from the deadly tornadoes that struck Pleasant Grove in 2011, helped maintain and ensure a Top 10 Safest Cities in Alabama rating, and brought the city’s fire rating from a five to a three.

Capt. Daniel G. Reid, JD is currently the Acting Chief of Police.

Chief Keldon Brown was appointed and sworn in as Pleasant Grove’s new Chief of Police Jan. 3.

