Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday.
