Moss Rock Taco Seasoning Mix
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moss Rock, taking your taco seasoning to the next level.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground paprika
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
Directions
Mix together chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, and oregano in a small bowl.
