Moss Rock taco seasoning mix

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Mix together chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, and oregano in a small bowl.

