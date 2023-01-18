LawCall
Moss Rock Taco Seasoning Mix

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moss Rock, taking your taco seasoning to the next level.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Mix together chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, and oregano in a small bowl.

