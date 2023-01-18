LawCall
Mayor Woodfin presents State of the City following a busy 2022

Mayor Woodfin gives State of the City address
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents got an update on Tuesday from Mayor Woodfin on the state of the city.

He touched on everything from housing reform to efforts on curbing violent crime. The mayor quickly worked through the different ways his administration has worked to better Birmingham.

He touched on economic development and the investments the city is making in younger generations as well as with city employees as well as trash pick up modernization and the transportation revamp.

The mayor even focused on public safety, stressing that in his eyes “Crime is more than homicides”.

While homicide numbers were at an all time high, major crime was down by five point six percent.

When asked where he and his administration will focus in the year ahead, the Mayor stressed it will be about balancing smaller city investments with large projects like the amphitheater and cross plex.

“This is what I mean when I say we can walk and chew gum at the same time. We can take care of our neighborhoods while also making sure we have bigger investments. We also are looking for more infrastructure investments in our city. It is not just continuing to pave streets but picking up on where we left off when it comes to storm water infrastructure and sidewalk improvement, and other infrastructure improvements our city needs.”

He also announced two new programs. The Restore Program, which will work to help students between the ages of sixteen to nineteen safely re-enter in to society after exiting a juvenile detention center.

The Mayor also announced all city employees will be eligible for paid parental leave for up to twelve weeks.

