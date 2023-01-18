LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Local childcare app, Wyndy, expanding to Huntsville, Mobile to reach more families

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local childcare app that helps connects families with sitters is expanding across the state to try and offer more solutions for parents.

Wyndy is an app that started in Birmingham as a way for families to connect directly with professional and vetted babysitters, but leaders said that after the pandemic, they are seeing a huge need for more flexible childcare.

CEO Missy Polhemus said the need for sitters and child care is high, which is why the Wyndy app is now expanding to Huntsville and Mobile, reaching more parents.

The app vets and does background checks on all of their babysitters and Polhemus said they offer a variety of types of care. She said after a user survey, they are finding that parents need more of a flexible type of childcare, instead of a traditional daycare.

“We see a lot more parents today who are working from home,” Polhemus said. “They are looking for sitters who can come to their house and come take care of their kids while they are upstairs or while they run to the meeting, so just flexibility that doesn’t exist in a brick and mortar child care facility.”

The app is already working in Huntsville and Mobile, so you can sign on right now to find child care near you.

Polhemus said they are looking for more professional sitters to hire in every area they service. Click here to apply.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
Fatal crash generic
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train

Latest News

Families evacuated due to landfill fire
Moody landfill fire causing residents to evacuate, separate their families
New details on B'ham Safe Sleep program
Birmingham seeks partners to house homeless for Safe Sleep program
Leeds City Council meeting
Leeds City Council meeting
Storm recovery in Eutaw
Storm recovery in Eutaw
Families evacuated due to landfill fire
Families evacuated due to landfill fire