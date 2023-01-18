LawCall
Gov. Ivey issues limited State of Emergency in St. Clair County to address Moody landfill fire

(Moody Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited State of Emergency to give officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing fire.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will share details on the EPA now being able to take the operational lead on this response soon.

Governor Ivey issued the following comment:

The limited state of emergency can be viewed on the governor’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

