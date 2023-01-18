First Alert for widespread dense fog Wednesday morning; Strong storms possible tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! The big story this morning is widespread dense fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued for the entire state until 10 AM. The main concern is visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in many locations. Make sure you use your low beams and allow extra time to get to your destination. You may encounter some mist and light drizzle this morning. Temperatures remain well above average with most locations in the mid to upper 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and generally dry. Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that will push into our area tonight giving us a threat for showers and thunderstorms. We will end up mostly cloudy today with a 40% chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Any rain that develops will likely push to the north thanks to southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind speeds will likely increase late this evening ahead of the cold front with southerly winds at 15-25 mph. It might be a good idea to secure outdoor furniture this afternoon before the front moves in tonight. Be ready for the threat for strong storms tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Low-End Threat for Strong Storms Tonight: We are forecasting a weakening line of showers and storms pushing into northwest Alabama around 11 PM tonight. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a standard slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5- for parts of eastern Arkansas, Louisiana, and western Mississippi. A marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - has been issued for eastern Mississippi and for most of Central Alabama. With limited instability, our severe threat appears very low tonight. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a super low threat for a brief, spin-up tornado. Large hail appears unlikely with this setup. Our best advice is to turn on your NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you have ways to receive warnings tonight just in case they are issued. We will be babysitting the radar watching this line as it moves in. If severe storms develop, we will be on air providing you with the latest details. I think most of us will end up with heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Our models hint at some lightning in west Alabama with lightning decreasing as it pushes into east Alabama. The severe threat is close to zero in far east Alabama.

The timeline for storms will likely occur in northwest Alabama around 10-11 PM. It’ll likely end up stormy along the I-65 corridor between 2 AM - 5 AM. Most of the wet weather should be out of our area by Thursday at 8 AM. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will end up breezy from the west at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up to 20-25 mph. Cool Friday: Slightly cooler air will filter into Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. We will likely wake up with widespread upper 30s across Central Alabama. Friday looks like our best weather day for the week with dry weather and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will end up closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you plan on being outside Friday evening, it will likely be chilly with temperatures cooling off into the 40s by 7 PM.

Weekend Forecast: I think our driest day of the weekend will occur Saturday. I think we’ll stay mostly dry through Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon will end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Our weather models are showing a lot of moisture along the Gulf Coast that will likely travel northwards along a warm front. I would plan for increasing rain chances south of Birmingham/I-20 Saturday evening. By Saturday night into Sunday morning, rain will likely be widespread across the state. It’ll be a wet and chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. Sunday will likely be very wet with a 70% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s. Rain should begin to move out of our area late Sunday evening. The good news is that I don’t anticipate any strong or severe storms in this setup. We will remain too cool and stable to support thunderstorm activity. Any storms that form will likely occur along the Gulf Coast.

Next Week’s Forecast: Next Monday looks dry and quiet. We’ll likely start next week off with temperatures in the 30s Monday morning with highs in the mid 50s. Our next round of wet and stormy weather will likely occur next Tuesday into Wednesday. This system is very dynamic showing an area of low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast and moving to the northeast. Our long-range models show timing differences and disagree on the placement of this area of low pressure. It looks like we’ll see another surge of moisture move in from the Gulf giving us widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday. I’m not predicting severe weather at this point as it looks like we’ll remain stable. However, if the models trend warmer and shifts the low farther to the north, a severe weather threat may be introduced. It’ll be something to watch. We may end up with below average temperatures towards the end of next week.

