LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Environmental nonprofits working to determine impacts of Moody landfill fire

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Environmental nonprofits, like the Cahaba Riverkeeper and the Greater Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollutions, say they’ve been working around the clock to see how the Moody landfill fire impacts our air, water and public health.

They held a Q&A session on zoom Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, about the ongoing fire. Some of these included who’s responsible for checking landfills like this one to ensure there’s no unauthorized waste being dumped. Another person mentioned cutting the budget for state organizations, like the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, where several complaints were submitted about this landfill. These officials shared why that would not be a good idea.

“They will only inspect, like green landfills for instance, which are not regulated, if they receive complaints about regulated waste being present on site,” says Michael Hansen with GASP. “If you defund ADEM, you reduce their funding, they’re going to have even fewer inspectors who we’ll be doing even less proactively, so that is exactly the wrong solution.”

These nonprofits do encourage people to continue to reach out to state and local officials, as well as ADEM and the EPA about the fire and how it’s impacting you and your family.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

An effort is underway to try and reunite people with their lost items including sentimental...
Shelby County woman using power of social media to help reunite storm survivors with their missing memories
Gov. Ivey issues limited State of Emergency in St. Clair County to address Moody landfill fire
Country Boy Eddie dies at age 92
Funeral services announced for Country Boy Eddy, livestream viewing available
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118