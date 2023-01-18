Calera, Montevallo receive funds for road improvements

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey is awarding millions of dollars in state transportation to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

There will be two projects in Shelby County, one in Calera and another in Montevallo.

Both cities will be receiving a little over $1 million in state funding with the City of Montevallo contributing $125,000 and the City of Calera contributing $57,000

The funds are coming from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program which is a program created by the Rebuild Alabama act.

The City of Calera is receiving intersection improvements at the I-65 and SR-25, exit 228, including right turn lanes and a new traffic signal.

The City of Montevallo will be receiving intersection improvements at Alabama Highway 119 and CR-22, including left turn lanes on both roads and new traffic signals.

The entire project will cost about $2.1 million for construction, engineering and upgrades.

Steve Gilbert, City Clerk for Montevallo said, “A lot of traffic goes through that intersection, and these are much needed improvements to help ensure better public safety and improve the traffic flow.”

Chris Pappas City Engineer for Calera said, “The biggest benefit is going to be for people who are north bound and south bound getting off the 228 exits.”

Still in the early days of planning for both projects but the state funds require both cities to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

