Birmingham seeks partners to house homeless for Safe Sleep program

By Steve Crocker
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s effort to use small shelters to house people who are homeless took another step today.

The city held an information session for non-profits, churches and other entities who are interested in providing a space for the 8-foot by 8-foot shelters.

The city council voted recently to purchase 50 shelters as part of a 1-year pilot Safe Sleep program.

Now it wants detailed proposals from potential partners that lay out site plans, transportation and whether a site will allow pets.

While the city is not restricting where potential partners propose placing the shelters, it says ideally, they would be in areas zoned commercial with access to services the people in the shelters need.

The city is hoping to launch the program in May. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31.

You can find more information on the Safe Sleep program here.

