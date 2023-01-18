Birmingham mayor promotes Page Pals program during State of the City address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In addition to discussing things like crime prevention and economic development, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin focused part of Tuesday’s State of the City address on the Page Pals program and why it’s so important.

Page Pals is a program where tutors go into each K-8 school to work individually with kids who are struggling.

The program was created in response to the Alabama Literacy Act, which will hold back third graders not on reading level.

Woodfin says that number is about 40% of third graders in the Birmingham City school system.

