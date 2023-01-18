Birmingham community steps up to help those impacted by Selma tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is currently collecting donations for the people of Selma that are recovering from last week’s severe weather.

Donations are being collected at the Boutwell Auditorium.

Items they need include:

Body wash

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies

Coats and jackets (please, no other clothing items)

Deodorant

Diapers (both adult and baby)

Feminine hygiene products

First aid supplies

Paper towels

Snacks

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Towels (face and body)

Work gloves

Large trash bags

Operations manager for the City of Birmingham, Don Lupo, said every day they are reminded to put people first. Seeing people come and donate shows the generosity in the Magic City.

“The last few months we’ve had severe warning after severe warning. And we have escaped. But people all around us have been hit, and they have been hit hard. We’ve been fortunate but we’ve been fortunate that we are able to help them. This is something our city always does,” said Lupo.

The city will be accepting donations again on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

