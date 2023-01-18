LawCall
Birmingham community steps up to help those impacted by Selma tornado

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is currently collecting donations for the people of Selma that are recovering from last week’s severe weather.

Donations are being collected at the Boutwell Auditorium.

Items they need include:

  • Body wash
  • Bottled water
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Coats and jackets (please, no other clothing items)
  • Deodorant
  • Diapers (both adult and baby)
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • First aid supplies
  • Paper towels
  • Snacks
  • Toilet paper
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Towels (face and body)
  • Work gloves
  • Large trash bags

See drone video of Selma tornado below:

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma

Operations manager for the City of Birmingham, Don Lupo, said every day they are reminded to put people first. Seeing people come and donate shows the generosity in the Magic City.

“The last few months we’ve had severe warning after severe warning. And we have escaped. But people all around us have been hit, and they have been hit hard. We’ve been fortunate but we’ve been fortunate that we are able to help them. This is something our city always does,” said Lupo.

The city will be accepting donations again on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

